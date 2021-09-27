Hispanic Heritage Month: Puerto Rican salon owner shares culture with Valley community

Hispanic Heritage Month continues through Oct. 15.

Channel 5’s Cassandra Garcia spoke to one woman who proudly shares her culture with the community.

Sol Deliz, a hair stylist in the Valley, was born in Puerto Rico and moved to the U.S. after Hurricane Maria ripped through Puerto Rico in September of 2017.

“I arrived here with a strong desire to get ahead for my daughter, my husband, my family, so I could give them the great community that we had in Puerto Rico, but now here in Texas,” Deliz said.

Deliz says that over the years, she’s noticed the Puerto Rican community in the Valley has grown tremendously and now there’s even a Facebook group where she’s been able to connect with more people.