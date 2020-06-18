Holland Taylor's Ann Richards: 'A woman for all seasons'

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Holland Taylor earned a Tony Award nomination for her portrayal of charismatic Texas politician Ann Richards, but the actor also deserves acclaim as a researcher and playwright. Taylor crafted the solo play “Ann” after digging into Richards’ life and character. An adaptation of the play is airing “Friday” on PBS’ “Great Performances” showcase. In creating the work, Taylor earned a deeper appreciation of the tart-tongued Democrat, who died in 2006. “Ann” proved a highlight of Taylor’s wide-ranging career, which includes “Two and a half Men” and the new limited series “Hollywood.” Holland Taylor also is in the upcoming movie sequel “Bill & Ted Face the Music.”

