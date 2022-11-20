Homeowner assistance reopens to Valley homeowners affected by floods

Homeowners in the Valley can apply again for assistance from the Texas General Land Office.

The funding is for those in Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy counties who were impacted by flood damage in 2018 and 2019.

Funding from the grant covers repairs and improvements on damages homes, temporary relocation assistance and more.

For those who’ve already paid out of pocket for repairs, you may be eligible for reimbursements of up to $50,000.

You can apply online in English or in Spanish, by phone by calling (844) 893-8937. For more information, email cdr@recovery.texas.gov