Homicide investigation underway in rural Edinburg

Photo credit: MGN Online

A homicide investigation is underway in rural Edinburg, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the 4500 block of Fe Drive in rural Edinburg Sunday at around 9:22 p.m. where they discovered a deceased adult male at the scene.

A social media post from Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said the unidentified victim had a gunshot wound to the head.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Those with any information on the shooting are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.