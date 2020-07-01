Hospitals in Hidalgo, Cameron counties to prioritize patients after governor suspends elective procedures to keep beds available

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott suspended elective procedures at hospitals in four Texas counties — including Hidalgo and Cameron counties — to make sure beds are available for coronavirus patients.

Dr. Robert Martinez, chief medical officer at DHR Health, says if a patient doesn’t have COVID-19, they’ll still be treated, such as trauma cases, but now staff can be transferred to work in COVID-19 units.

The chief medical officer says DHR Health has requested the state send more medical workers, like Cameron County requested last week. On Tuesday morning, medical professionals from around the country were bused to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen. Many served in New York City.

