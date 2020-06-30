To keep beds available for coronavirus patients, Gov. Greg Abbott suspends elective surgeries in Hidalgo County and Cameron County
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday suspended elective surgeries in Hidalgo County and Cameron County to "help ensure hospital bed availability for COVID-19 patients in these communities."
Abbott issued the proclamation, which also covers Nueces County and Webb County, on Tuesday morning.
"As these counties experience a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we are committed to working alongside hospitals to help ensure that every COVID-19 patient who needs a bed will have access to one," Abbott said in a news release. "We are constantly monitoring the data at the local level and will continue to take precautionary action where it is necessary. I want to remind all Texans that each of us have a responsibility to help slow the spread of this virus, and I urge everyone to wear a mask, wash their hands regularly, practice social distancing, and stay home if possible."
Read the proclamation.
Check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Weslaco police searching for missing 67-year-old man, last known whereabouts in Reynosa
-
Valley congressmen call on Gov. Abbott to reassign National Guard amid coronavirus...
-
Anonymous tip leads to Pharr drug raid, two arrested
-
CON MI GENTE: The Port Isabel lighthouse reopens to the public
-
As demand for COVID-19 testing increases, patients and doctors search for alternative...