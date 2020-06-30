To keep beds available for coronavirus patients, Gov. Greg Abbott suspends elective surgeries in Hidalgo County and Cameron County

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. (File Photo.)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday suspended elective surgeries in Hidalgo County and Cameron County to "help ensure hospital bed availability for COVID-19 patients in these communities."

Abbott issued the proclamation, which also covers Nueces County and Webb County, on Tuesday morning.

"As these counties experience a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we are committed to working alongside hospitals to help ensure that every COVID-19 patient who needs a bed will have access to one," Abbott said in a news release. "We are constantly monitoring the data at the local level and will continue to take precautionary action where it is necessary. I want to remind all Texans that each of us have a responsibility to help slow the spread of this virus, and I urge everyone to wear a mask, wash their hands regularly, practice social distancing, and stay home if possible."

Read the proclamation.

Check back for updates.