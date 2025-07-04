House Democrats, California leaders weigh tit-for-tat redistricting if Texas Republicans redraw maps

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks during an event in Burbank, California on July 2, 2025. Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leadership, rank-and-file members and representatives for at least one blue state governor have been meeting to decide how to retaliate if Texas Republicans follow through on the White House’s push to reshape the state’s congressional map, according to four Democratic members of Congress familiar with the discussions.

In these talks, people in California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s orbit have signaled their boss’s willingness to counter any redistricting in Texas with a similar move to redraw the maps in his own state, in an attempt to offset potential GOP gains, according to the lawmakers who were granted anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

“This is news to us — our office hasn’t had any conversations about this,” said Izzy Gardon, a spokespeson for Newsom. “We’re always open to bold, creative ideas that hold the GOP accountable, even if the rumor didn’t start with us.”

The Democratic meetings are a response to recent calls from President Donald Trump’s political orbit for Republicans in Austin to draw new district lines that would shift GOP voters from safely red districts into neighboring blue ones, in a bid to flip the seats and protect the GOP’s slim House majority in 2026.

The lawmakers said multiple blue state leaders in addition to Newsom were involved in similar talks, though it was not immediately clear which states beyond California were in the mix.

These dynamics, which have not been previously reported, could make the Trump team’s already-risky gambit more perilous.

Any attempt to scoop up additional GOP seats in Texas would require spreading Republican voters across additional districts. The prospect has drawn opposition from much of Texas’ GOP congressional delegation over fears that mapmakers could overextend and endanger currently safe incumbents.

One Republican member of Congress from Texas who is unhappy about the White House’s redistricting plan told The Texas Tribune that a push from blue states could help the state’s GOP delegation make the case for calling off the redistricting scheme.

Democrats see the fight as an essential offensive posture that could make the difference in reclaiming the House, where Republicans narrowly control 220 seats to the Democrats’ 213. One of the Democratic members familiar with the deliberations said the party needs to “fight fire with fire.”

“I’m not going to fight with one hand tied behind my back,” another one of the Democratic lawmakers said. “We shouldn’t be so nice if Texas decides to do this.”

If Gov. Greg Abbott calls a special session of the state Legislature to redraw the maps, it would mark a rare move of redistricting in the middle of the decade. Each state’s political maps are typically redrawn at the start of the decade, after each round of the U.S. census, to account for population growth and ensure every congressional and legislative district has roughly the same number of people.

Texas lawmakers last overhauled their district lines in 2021, arriving at a map where Republicans control 25 of the state’s 38 congressional districts.

Abbott has already called a special session for late July to reconsider six bills he vetoed, including a controversial ban on THC products. Redistricting was not on the agenda, but Abbott could decide to tack it on at any point.

Abbott’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Texas Republicans originally met to discuss the redistricting proposal in early June. They have yet to be presented with any maps laying out what the new districts may look like.

In Texas, redistricting is handled by the state Legislature with the maps being drawn by state lawmakers and approved by both chambers in the state Capitol before heading to the governor’s desk.

In Newsom’s California, an independent commission draws new maps. But, in theory, Newsom could ask the commission to draw new maps.

Any attempt at redistricting is all but certain to be met with litigation. The Texas maps that were redrawn in 2020 are currently under review as part of a federal trial.

The National Democratic Redistricting Committee declined to comment. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the National Republican Congressional Committee and the White House did not respond to a request for comment.

