Houston approves rent relief program during pandemic
HOUSTON (AP) - Houston’s city council has approved a $15 million program to help residents who have been economically troubled by the coronavirus and are struggling to pay their rent. The program approved Wednesday will provide qualified low-to-moderate income Houston residents up to $1,056 in rental assistance for each of the months of April and May. The program, to be paid for by federal funding from the CARES Act, is expected to help at least 7,000 households. Houston joins other cities in Texas, including Austin, Dallas and San Antonio, with similar rental assistance programs.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
UTRGV task force to initiate plan to resume classes in fall
-
Cameron County judge, Baptist Medical Center discuss flattening of the curve
-
Uncertainty, mental health issues loom over DACA recipients awaiting high court decision
-
Non-profit organization partners with local artists to distribute food to Valley families...
-
Relatives surprise loved ones at Weslaco nursing home