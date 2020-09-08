Houston plays Colorado, aims for 4th straight victory

Houston Dynamo (3-2-4, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (2-3-3, 11th in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will attempt to keep a three-game win streak intact when it visits Colorado.

The Rapids are 0-3-3 against Western Conference opponents. Colorado has eight of its 11 goals in the second half of games, scoring four in the final 15 minutes play.

The Dynamo are 3-2-4 in conference games. Darwin Quintero leads the seventh-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with three goals. Houston has scored 16 goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Younes Namli has one goal and one assist for Colorado. Kei Kamara has two goals in five games for the Rapids.

Alberth Elis has two goals and three assists for Houston. Quintero has three goals in five games for the Dynamo.

SEASON SO FAR: Colorado: Averaging 1.4 goals, 0.6 assists, 4.2 shots on goal and four corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Houston: Averaging 1.8 goals, 1.2 assists, 5.2 shots on goal and four corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Colorado: Danny Wilson, Jack Price, Kortne Ford (injured).

Houston: Alberth Elis, Michael Salazar (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

