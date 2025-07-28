x

Houston Rockets sign Guard JD Davison to a Two-Way contract

10 hours 3 minutes 59 seconds ago Sunday, July 27 2025 Jul 27, 2025 July 27, 2025 11:15 PM July 27, 2025 in Sports

The Houston Rockets sign Guard JD Davison to a Two-Way contract. Davison is the reigning NBA G League MVP. Last season he averaged 25.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists with the Maine Celtics.

