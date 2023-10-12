x

How to create a DIY eclipse viewer

1 hour 22 minutes 8 seconds ago Thursday, October 12 2023 Oct 12, 2023 October 12, 2023 9:31 PM October 12, 2023 in News - Local
By: Sergio Puente

If you’re unable to find eclipse glasses by this weekend, KRGV Meteorologist Sergio Puente provides some fun alternatives!

Watch the video above for the full story. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days