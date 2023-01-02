How to make and keep New Year's resolutions

It is officially the start of the new year.

Many people across the Valley are thinking of their New Year's resolution.

"My New Year's resolution is to practice Spanish," Valley resident Adriana Ramos said.

"My New Year's resolution is to drink less coffee, drink more water and to continue doing good in school." Valley resident Andrea Ramos said.

Many people have different resolutions, whether it is changing their diet, increasing their exercise, or focusing on mental health.

"I think taking good care of yourself is the most important thing you can do, so that being said, I think my New Year's resolution is to take care of myself but also take care of others in terms of being kind," Valley resident Victor Motivice said.

New Year's resolutions are more than just a cliché, says doctor Chris Romero, a clinical researcher and internal medicine physician.

It is an opportunity to self-reflect.

"Whatever it is that you want to do to motivate yourself into a better place, a better you in the new year, figure out what's that motivating factor," Ramos said.

Romero says when it comes to setting goals, include those that align with what your interest are rather than stereotypical resolutions — set realistic goals that will help you stay on track.

"Now you've set a deadline for yourself you're working towards and that will help keep you on task," Romero said.

Having a friend that has the same goal can also boost your chances of sticking to your New Year's resolution.

"Someone that can help hold you accountable, that you can work with, that can help keep you motivated on those days that you may not be fully motivated, and you can do the same for them," Ramos said.