How to stick to your new year gym goals

Getting fit is a popular New Year's resolution, but sticking with it can be tough.

Don't wish for it, work for it — it's how one Valley gym wants its members to think of their New Year's resolution to hit the gym.

During the first week of January, gyms all over, see a spike in membership, but months later, the goal to exercise more gets pushed to the back burner.

"I think it's better not to think of it as a resolution, but like something new that is being added to your life," Top Gym employee Victoria Amador said.

Amador says she put the quote at the entrance of the gym, to remind people to continue to push themselves and not give up.

"Being consistent, being discipline and coming the same schedule every day, it really helps you, and you do feel healthier," Top Gym customer Antonio Montelongo said.

Montelongo says his consistency is what made him stick to his New Year's resolution last year.

He says even though it was hard at first, he saw a change, and that motivated him to stick to it.

"Everyone just pushes you, gives you that little push you need to come every day," Montelongo said.

Montelongo says another way to not give up is by going to a place that feels like family, where you can ask someone for help without feeling judged.