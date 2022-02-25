HSI releases new information on Port Mansfield boating incident

The Homeland Security Investigations released new information on a deadly boat accident off the coast of Port Mansfield that occurred last week.

The suspected human smuggling incident left three people dead after a boat they were on capsized.

HIS officials confirmed nine “non-citizens” from Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico were on the boat.

Of those onboard, three people were found dead, three others were found alive, and the search to find the remaining three was called off on Saturday.

The search covered 234 square miles.