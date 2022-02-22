U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Texas Rangers leading investigation into capsized boat in Port Mansfield

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Texas Rangers are taking the lead in the investigation into what officials are calling a suspected human smuggling incident that left three people dead after a boat capsized in Port Mansfield last week.

EARLIER COVERAGE: Agencies suspend search for two people on capsized boat in Port Mansfield

The search began early Friday morning when police recovered the body of a 29-year-old Honduran woman. Preliminary investigation indicated that she and seven other people were on a boat that departed on Wednesday, Feb. 16, and overturned the following day.

Three people were found alive on Saturday. The bodies of an unidentified man and a female from Mexico were also discovered that day.

Two people remain unaccounted for.