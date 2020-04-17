Hundreds defy Idaho's stay-at-home order at Capitol protest
By REBECCA BOONE
Associated Press
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - More than 1,000 protesters gathered at the Idaho Statehouse Friday afternoon in defiance of Gov. Brad Little’s extension of the statewide stay-at-home order. Little announced Wednesday that the order would extend to the end of April in the effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. In response, members of libertarian, gun-rights and anti-vaccine groups gathered at Capitol waving flags and holding signs in an effort to push back against the order. Many were standing shoulder-to-shoulder and few were wearing masks. Similar protests have been held across the country, in states like Virginia, Texas and Oregon.
