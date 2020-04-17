Hundreds defy Idaho's stay-at-home order at Capitol protest

By REBECCA BOONE

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - More than 1,000 protesters gathered at the Idaho Statehouse Friday afternoon in defiance of Gov. Brad Little’s extension of the statewide stay-at-home order. Little announced Wednesday that the order would extend to the end of April in the effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. In response, members of libertarian, gun-rights and anti-vaccine groups gathered at Capitol waving flags and holding signs in an effort to push back against the order. Many were standing shoulder-to-shoulder and few were wearing masks. Similar protests have been held across the country, in states like Virginia, Texas and Oregon.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.