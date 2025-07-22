Hundreds of fans distributed in Pharr
The Salvation Army, the city of Pharr and H-E-B teamed up on Monday to hand out over 600 fans to those in need.
The Salvation Army said the fans will help those in need beat the heat.
“The purpose of the fans is just basically to alleviate— event if it's just a little bit of air that can flow through their home,” Salvation Army Commanding Officer Frankie Zuniga said.
The fans were distributed in a drive-thru event at the Pharr Event Center.
One fan was given to each car.
Zuniga said this project is a yearly event made possible with the help of the Salvation Army’s partners.
