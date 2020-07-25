Hurricane Hanna makes second landfall in Texas, about 15 miles north-northwest of Port Mansfield; winds reach 90 mph
PORT MANSFIELD, Texas (AP) — Hurricane Hanna makes second landfall in Texas, about 15 miles north-northwest of Port Mansfield; winds reach 90 mph.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
