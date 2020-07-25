x

Hurricane Hanna makes second landfall in Texas, about 15 miles north-northwest of Port Mansfield; winds reach 90 mph

3 hours 16 minutes 58 seconds ago Saturday, July 25 2020 Jul 25, 2020 July 25, 2020 5:30 PM July 25, 2020 in News - AP Texas Headlines

PORT MANSFIELD, Texas (AP) — Hurricane Hanna makes second landfall in Texas, about 15 miles north-northwest of Port Mansfield; winds reach 90 mph.

