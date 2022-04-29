I-2 entrance ramp permanently closes as part of expansion project

Another entrance ramp to the I-2 in Hidalgo County was permanently closed Thursday.

The entrance ramp - located west of Raul Longoria Road – was closed as part of the ongoing construction project linked to the expansion of the Pharr interchange.

“That closure is necessary while crews there work on a braided ramp - which is going to be part of the permanent ramp there," Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Ray Pedraza said.

The braided ramp will separate incoming and exiting traffic, with one ramp passing over the other - all in the same place.

“This ramp closes, they can use the entrance ramp just under the flyover that connects going north towards Edinburg," Pedraza said, adding that there will be continued closures and openings throughout the duration of the project.

The braided ramp is expected to be completed by next summer.