‘I saw a lot of stuff flying everywhere:’ Laguna Heights residents surveying damage caused by deadly tornado

A Laguna Heights man recalled being woken up by a tornado warning early Saturday morning.

Josue Garcia said the alert drove him to the front door to see what was happening.

“Debris and everything, it was spinning; everything was getting picked up,” Garcia said. “We heard a lot of stuff hitting the house, the walls. The glass at the back of all the cars shattered, all of the cars have broken glass because of the way the wind was hitting."

Garcia’s neighbor, Josue Sanchez, received the same alert and looked outside his window.

“I heard a really weird sound outside, and I looked outside the window because I thought it was just raining hard, and I saw a lot of stuff flying everywhere," Sanchez said.

Sanchez ended up taking shelter inside a closet with his wife and baby. They made it out safely, but their home was damaged.

“We're getting ready to evacuate the house because the roof is leaking, and it's practically about to cave in, so we want to go somewhere that's more secure,” Sanchez said.

For now, Sanchez and his family are staying at his friend’s house while they figure out their next move, and express gratitude for being OK.

