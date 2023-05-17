Recovery efforts underway after deadly tornado hits Laguna Heights

A tornado that ripped through the community of Laguna Heights early Saturday morning killed at least one person, and trapped others in their homes.

Other residents say they were forced to evacuate.

Isaura Márquez said she went outside after being woken up by thunder.

“We went back inside and all the windows were broken, it was a disaster,” Márquez said. “Everything went by so fast."

Just as fast as the storm rolled through, rescue workers drove in and did all they could to help those who were trapped or hurt.

“Some of the trailers actually went airborne and landed on other trailers,” Cameron County Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Hushen said. “We have two by fours that have gone from roofs, we have cars that have been lifted and moved into ditches… In my career I haven't seen anything like this."

The American Red Cross and The Salvation Army also stepped in, offering transportation, food and water.

Márquez said she’s now wondering what's next.

“Everything is lost,” Márquez said. “All of our things, they’re wet."

