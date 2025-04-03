IBWC monitoring impact of floodways during recent storm

All eyes were on the largest drainage canal in the Rio Grande Valley to see if it held up to last week’s storm.

On Wednesday, members of the International Boundary and Water Commission met as standing floodwater remains in several parts of the Valley.

IBWC Commissioner Maria Elena Giner said the government floodways handled the water that was put into them.

At its peak, the IBWC floodways swelled to its banks.

The Arroyo Colorado was running at 8,000 to 12,000 cubic feet per second — about half of its full capacity.

On a normal day, the Arroyo Colorado would be 100 cubic feet per second.

The Rio Grande was also running at about half of its 21,000 cubic foot per second capacity.

Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes said the gates that connect the cities and county to the floodways are ineffective if the water in the floodways are too high.

“What I'm asking them for is, what improvements can they make in the system itself? Because that's all federal property, we don't have jurisdiction,” Fuentes said.

Fuentes said if the elevation of the water is higher than the water level outside the floodways, the gates cannot work.

According to Fuentes, 12 new gates were added in recent years to speed up the removal of flood water.

“We were able to maintain our system at the levels they need to maintain so that they can operate and protect our citizens,” Giner said

