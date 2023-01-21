IDEA Public Schools ending Pre-K program

Parents with kids in Pre-K at any campus with IDEA Public Schools will have to find other options.

Idea Public Schools announced Thursday their Pre-K program will end at the end of this school year.

The Rio Grande Valley is one of only two areas in the state where IDEA has Pre-K programs.

In a statement, the charter school system listed several factors as their reason to end the program.

Read the full statement below:

“After careful consideration, IDEA has elected to suspend pre-k programming at the conclusion of the 2022-23 academic year due to several factors including the impacts of new state laws requiring program shifts for pre-k operators, a lower per pupil funding mechanism for pre-k that does not cover program operating expenses, and IDEA's track record of a strong kindergarten program. This was not a decision that was made lightly, and this change will still allow IDEA to maintain strong K-12 campus operations. IDEA has an excellent track record of achieving academic success for our students and we will continue to offer a solid educational foundation for students in grades K-12 on the road to and through college.” – IDEA Public Schools

The change means more children may be enrolled at the Brownsville Independent School District. The district's Pre-K program has seen an increase in enrollment from last year by more than 300 students.

District officials say they hope IDEA’s decision will keep that trend going.

“We have the capacity, we have the resources that are needed, we have teachers that are fully certified,” Brownsville ISD Deputy Superintendent Nellie Cantu said. “It does translate to some funding, but we always like to think about it like, ‘yes funding is important, but the most important thing for us is we want or community to be stronger in education.’"