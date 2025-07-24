x

IDEA Public Schools hosting immunization clinics

IDEA Public Schools hosting immunization clinics
5 hours 38 minutes 10 seconds ago Wednesday, July 23 2025 Jul 23, 2025 July 23, 2025 11:37 PM July 23, 2025 in News - Local

IDEA Public Schools in the Rio Grande Valley is partnering up with ProCare Health Service to offer over a dozen low-cost vaccine clinics.

All IDEA children in the Rio Grande Valley are eligible to receive vaccines, according to a news release.

Most private insurance, including Medicaid, will be accepted at the clinics. For those without insurance, the vaccines will cost $7 each.

Some of the clinics are open to non-IDEA students, and parents are urged to reach out to the clinic for more information.

See the full schedule below.

Thursday, July 24: 

IDEA Mission 
1600 Schuerbach Ln.
Mission, TX 78572 
2 p.m. - 4 p.m. 

Friday, July 25: 

IDEA Alamo
325 Kansas Rd. 
Alamo, TX 78516 
1 p.m. - 3 p.m. 

IDEA Brownsville 
4395 Paredes Line Rd. 
Brownsville, TX 78526 
9 a.m. - 11 a.m. 

Tuesday, July 29: 

IDEA Tres Lagos 
5200 Tres Lagos Blvd. 
McAllen, TX 78504 
10 a.m. - 12 p.m. 

Wednesday, July 30: 

IDEA Weslaco 
2931 Sugarcane Dr. 
Weslaco, TX 78599 
8 a.m. - 10 a.m. 

Thursday, July 31: 

IDEA North Mission 
2706 N. Holland Ave. 
Mission, TX 78574 
9 a.m. - 11 a.m. 

Friday, August 1: 

IDEA Mission 
1600 Schuerbach Ln. 
Mission, TX 78572 
10 a.m. - 12 p.m. 

IDEA Owassa 
1000 E. Owassa Rd. 
Pharr, TX 78577 
1 p.m. - 3 p.m. 

IDEA Quest 
14001 N. Rooth Rd. 
Edinburg, TX 78541 
4 p.m. - 7 p.m. 

IDEA La Joya 
725 E. Expressway 83 
La Joya, TX 78560 
5 p.m. - 7 p.m. 

IDEA Rio Grande City 
2803 W. Monarch Ln. 
Rio Grande City, TX 78582 
5 p.m. - 7 p.m. 

Monday, August 4: 

IDEA Pharr 
600 E. Las Milpas Rd. 
Pharr, TX 78577 
10 a.m. - 1 p.m. 

Wednesday, August 6 

IDEA Palmview
4100 N. Schuerbach Rd.
Palmview, TX 78572
10 a.m. - 12 p.m. 

IDEA Elsa 
411 S. Fannin
Elsa, TX 78543 
4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. 

IDEA Rio Grande City
2803 W. Monarch Ln.
Rio Grande City, TX 78582 
5 p.m. - 7 p.m. 

Saturday, August 9 

IDEA Robindale
3802 Ruben M. Torres Blvd.
Brownsville, TX 78521 
9 a.m. - 12 p.m. 

Monday, August 11 

IDEA McAllen
201 N. Bentsen Rd. 
McAllen, TX 78501 
4 p.m. - 6 p.m. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days