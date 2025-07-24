IDEA Public Schools hosting immunization clinics
IDEA Public Schools in the Rio Grande Valley is partnering up with ProCare Health Service to offer over a dozen low-cost vaccine clinics.
All IDEA children in the Rio Grande Valley are eligible to receive vaccines, according to a news release.
Most private insurance, including Medicaid, will be accepted at the clinics. For those without insurance, the vaccines will cost $7 each.
Some of the clinics are open to non-IDEA students, and parents are urged to reach out to the clinic for more information.
See the full schedule below.
Thursday, July 24:
IDEA Mission
1600 Schuerbach Ln.
Mission, TX 78572
2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Friday, July 25:
IDEA Alamo
325 Kansas Rd.
Alamo, TX 78516
1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
IDEA Brownsville
4395 Paredes Line Rd.
Brownsville, TX 78526
9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Tuesday, July 29:
IDEA Tres Lagos
5200 Tres Lagos Blvd.
McAllen, TX 78504
10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Wednesday, July 30:
IDEA Weslaco
2931 Sugarcane Dr.
Weslaco, TX 78599
8 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Thursday, July 31:
IDEA North Mission
2706 N. Holland Ave.
Mission, TX 78574
9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Friday, August 1:
IDEA Mission
1600 Schuerbach Ln.
Mission, TX 78572
10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
IDEA Owassa
1000 E. Owassa Rd.
Pharr, TX 78577
1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
IDEA Quest
14001 N. Rooth Rd.
Edinburg, TX 78541
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
IDEA La Joya
725 E. Expressway 83
La Joya, TX 78560
5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
IDEA Rio Grande City
2803 W. Monarch Ln.
Rio Grande City, TX 78582
5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Monday, August 4:
IDEA Pharr
600 E. Las Milpas Rd.
Pharr, TX 78577
10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Wednesday, August 6
IDEA Palmview
4100 N. Schuerbach Rd.
Palmview, TX 78572
10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
IDEA Elsa
411 S. Fannin
Elsa, TX 78543
4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
IDEA Rio Grande City
2803 W. Monarch Ln.
Rio Grande City, TX 78582
5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Saturday, August 9
IDEA Robindale
3802 Ruben M. Torres Blvd.
Brownsville, TX 78521
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Monday, August 11
IDEA McAllen
201 N. Bentsen Rd.
McAllen, TX 78501
4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
