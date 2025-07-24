IDEA Public Schools hosting immunization clinics

IDEA Public Schools in the Rio Grande Valley is partnering up with ProCare Health Service to offer over a dozen low-cost vaccine clinics.

All IDEA children in the Rio Grande Valley are eligible to receive vaccines, according to a news release.

Most private insurance, including Medicaid, will be accepted at the clinics. For those without insurance, the vaccines will cost $7 each.

Some of the clinics are open to non-IDEA students, and parents are urged to reach out to the clinic for more information.

See the full schedule below.

Thursday, July 24:

IDEA Mission

1600 Schuerbach Ln.

Mission, TX 78572

2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Friday, July 25:

IDEA Alamo

325 Kansas Rd.

Alamo, TX 78516

1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

IDEA Brownsville

4395 Paredes Line Rd.

Brownsville, TX 78526

9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Tuesday, July 29:

IDEA Tres Lagos

5200 Tres Lagos Blvd.

McAllen, TX 78504

10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Wednesday, July 30:

IDEA Weslaco

2931 Sugarcane Dr.

Weslaco, TX 78599

8 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Thursday, July 31:

IDEA North Mission

2706 N. Holland Ave.

Mission, TX 78574

9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Friday, August 1:

IDEA Mission

1600 Schuerbach Ln.

Mission, TX 78572

10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

IDEA Owassa

1000 E. Owassa Rd.

Pharr, TX 78577

1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

IDEA Quest

14001 N. Rooth Rd.

Edinburg, TX 78541

4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

IDEA La Joya

725 E. Expressway 83

La Joya, TX 78560

5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

IDEA Rio Grande City

2803 W. Monarch Ln.

Rio Grande City, TX 78582

5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Monday, August 4:

IDEA Pharr

600 E. Las Milpas Rd.

Pharr, TX 78577

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Wednesday, August 6

IDEA Palmview

4100 N. Schuerbach Rd.

Palmview, TX 78572

10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

IDEA Elsa

411 S. Fannin

Elsa, TX 78543

4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

IDEA Rio Grande City

2803 W. Monarch Ln.

Rio Grande City, TX 78582

5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 9

IDEA Robindale

3802 Ruben M. Torres Blvd.

Brownsville, TX 78521

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Monday, August 11

IDEA McAllen

201 N. Bentsen Rd.

McAllen, TX 78501

4 p.m. - 6 p.m.