IDEA Public Schools serving free meals to children during the summer

Credit: MGN

IDEA Public Schools in the Rio Grande Valley will serve free meals to children 18 years of age and younger during the summer.

From Tuesday, May 31 through Friday, July 22, anyone in the community aged 18 years and younger can get a meal, whether they are an IDEA student or not.

The meals, which include breakfast and lunch, must be eaten in the cafeteria of any IDEA campus Monday through Friday.

Breakfast will be served from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and lunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Food service will be closed on federal holidays, and from June 27 through July 1, according to a news release.

The free meals are part of IDEA's Child Nutrition Program and made possible through the Texas Department of Agriculture's Seamless Summer Option.