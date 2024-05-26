IDEA Public Schools to offer free meals to children this summer

IDEA Public Schools’ Child Nutrition Program will offer free meals to all children this summer.

The program is open to any child ages 18 and younger, even if they’re not an IDEA student, a news release stated.

The summer meals will include breakfast and lunch and must be consumed in the cafeteria of any IDEA campus Monday through Friday.

According to the release, breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food service will be closed on federal holidays and from July 1 through July 5.

The program starts on Tuesday, May 28 and runs through Friday. July 26.

The offering is made possible through the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program, the release stated.