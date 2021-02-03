IDEA Weslaco Pike starts new curriculum for Black History Month

An IDEA school in Weslaco is starting a new curriculum for Black History Month.

As part of the new program, students will be reading books by Black authors in the hopes of learning to celebrate each other's differences.

“K-5 students will be reading books that teach them about their emotions, the power of words, and the importance of acceptance,” said IDEA Weslaco Pike Principal in Residents Yuri Thornton.

Thornton says she's using her platform to combat ignorance with education and grace. Each of the authors of the books the students will be reading will read to the classes online - and talk about their book. The kids will then have to reflect.

“They're going to draw a picture of what they want to be and think about someone in Black history that inspired them in that moment,” Thornton said.

While children may not understand the depths of racism, Thornton says the first step is planting the seeds of acceptance.

“I think it is very important for us to begin to gracefully push each other to have difficult conversations and also highlight the great things that African-Americans have done,” Thornton said.