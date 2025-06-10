x

Identifican a víctima del tiroteo mortal en Pharr

8 hours 16 minutes 51 seconds ago Monday, June 09 2025 Jun 9, 2025 June 09, 2025 4:17 PM June 09, 2025 in Noticias RGV

El hombre de 40 años que murió tras un tiroteo el viernes en Pharr fue identificado.

Manuel García murió luego del tiroteo que se reportó el viernes por la noche en el bloque 700 de North Erica St.

Según un portavoz del Departamento de Policía de Pharr, los agentes llegaron al lugar y encontraron a Manuel García con múltiples heridas de bala. Posteriormente, falleció en el lugar.

Un hombre identificado como Fernando Sandoval fue acusado en relación con la muerte de García. Se le fijó una fianza de más de dos millones de dólares.

Noticias RGV contactó a la policía para obtener más detalles sobre el tiroteo. Vuelva pronto para ver las novedades. 

