Identifican a víctima del tiroteo mortal en Pharr
El hombre de 40 años que murió tras un tiroteo el viernes en Pharr fue identificado.
Manuel García murió luego del tiroteo que se reportó el viernes por la noche en el bloque 700 de North Erica St.
Según un portavoz del Departamento de Policía de Pharr, los agentes llegaron al lugar y encontraron a Manuel García con múltiples heridas de bala. Posteriormente, falleció en el lugar.
Un hombre identificado como Fernando Sandoval fue acusado en relación con la muerte de García. Se le fijó una fianza de más de dos millones de dólares.
Noticias RGV contactó a la policía para obtener más detalles sobre el tiroteo. Vuelva pronto para ver las novedades.
More News
News Video
-
Man arrested after climbing roof of Edinburg home while fleeing from police
-
Man sentenced to 25 years in death of disabled Brownsville teen
-
Consumer Reports: Best insect repellents of 2025
-
Brownsville Navy sailor disappears in Virginia, mother seeking answers
-
Arrest made after motorcycle crash injures McAllen firefighter
Sports Video
-
UTRGV women's basketball team announces new additions for 2025-26 season
-
San Antonio Spurs Forward Julian Champagnie youth basketball camp in Los Fresnos
-
FC Brownsville finishes in 1-1 draw with Oklahoma United
-
Valley native and former MLB pitcher Jaime Garcia passing knowledge down to...
-
RGV Red Crowns seek bounce back win to start upcoming road trip