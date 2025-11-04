Illinois man identified as suspect who barricaded inside South Padre Island hotel room
An Illinois man has been identified as the suspect who barricaded himself inside a hotel room at South Padre Island following a disturbance.
Fernando Martinez Henize, from Naperville, Illinois, was arraigned Monday on several charges, including two counts of aggravated assault, five counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, and assault family violence, according to a news release.
His bond was set at $640,485.
The incident occurred Sunday at around 6 p.m. at the Margaritaville Beach Resort.
According to the news release, the South Padre Island Police Department received a call from the front desk in reference to a physical disturbance.
Henize had barricaded himself inside a room with a firearm, according to the news release. After hours of "intensive de-escalation efforts," he was arrested.
South Padre Island police received assistance from multiple agencies, including Cameron County SWAT.
