Illinois man identified as suspect who barricaded inside South Padre Island hotel room

An Illinois man has been identified as the suspect who barricaded himself inside a hotel room at South Padre Island following a disturbance.

Fernando Martinez Henize, from Naperville, Illinois, was arraigned Monday on several charges, including two counts of aggravated assault, five counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, and assault family violence, according to a news release.

His bond was set at $640,485.

The incident occurred Sunday at around 6 p.m. at the Margaritaville Beach Resort.

According to the news release, the South Padre Island Police Department received a call from the front desk in reference to a physical disturbance.

Henize had barricaded himself inside a room with a firearm, according to the news release. After hours of "intensive de-escalation efforts," he was arrested.

South Padre Island police received assistance from multiple agencies, including Cameron County SWAT.