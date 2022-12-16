Immigration attorney reacts to ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy being upheld

Just days before Title 42 is set to end, a federal judge ordered the so-called "Remain in Mexico” policy to stay in place.

That policy forces asylum hopefuls to wait out their court case in Mexico.

RELATED: US judge blocks Biden bid to end 'Remain in Mexico' policy

Government agents and equipment are expected to be prioritized once again for the Migrant Protection Protocols program the Biden administration was trying to drop.

Immigration attorney Carlos Garcia says the Biden administration considered the side effects of MPP to be inhumane.

People often wait for months for a judge's ruling on their asylum cases in camps across the border, where they face organized crime.

"Now with this latest decision from a district court judge, who knows what's going to happen," Garcia said

How the continuation of MPP may interact with the court ordered upcoming end of Title 42 — the Trump-era program that expedited removals pf migrants due to COVID-19 concerns — is still unknown.

"I don't know if they're going to process them, and because MPP is in effect, if they're going to send them to Mexico, so that they can have their hearings from Mexico,” Garcia said.

Garcia expects personnel and equipment will now be reassigned to the MPP program. How quickly the government moves is a different story, he said.

"It definitely takes some time, and also the Biden administration, they don't want the MPP program,” Garcia said. “At least that's what they say, they could theoretically delay as much as possible."

Title 42 ends Wednesday, Dec. 21. Appeals from Texas and the Biden administration are pending.