Immigration attorney voices concerns over deportation of Haitian migrants

One immigration attorney representing Haitian migrants who were allowed to stay in the U.S. says many of those deported had valid asylum claims.

The Associated Press reported on plans by the Department of Homeland Security to return hundreds of Haitian migrants back to their home country. Even though the U.S. government has not provided many details, they did say they were sending Haitian migrants from Del Rio to the Valley by bus.

READ ALSO: Texas border crossing where migrants made camp to reopen

"They are still deporting people to Haiti in the condition that's still not stable for them to return back home," said Lana Joseph, an Atlanta-based immigration attorney working with Haitian clients.

Joseph said many migrants lived in Brazil and Chile, where they say they found discrimination, unemployment and homelessness. So, many decided to leave to southern Mexico in order to get to the U.S. border and ask for asylum.

READ ALSO: Haitians returning to a homeland that's far from welcoming

But on Wednesday, the commissioner for the Mexican National Institute of Migration spoke from a migrant camp in Cuidad Acuna, Coahula, where he explained immigration authorities will continue to deport migrants without legal presence in the country.

"So I'm telling people, please do not come because they are risking coming here, losing their lives or getting deported back to Haiti,” Joseph said.