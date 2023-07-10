x

Immigration Benefit Seekers Must Sign Own Documents

5 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, February 21 2018 Feb 21, 2018 February 21, 2018 5:28 PM February 21, 2018 in News

WESLACO – People seeking immigration benefits will soon have to sign their own documents.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services believe it will help detect fraudulent paperwork.

