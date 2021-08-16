x

In effort to get kids vaccinated, McAllen vaccine clinic raffling off Xbox

4 hours 11 minutes 24 seconds ago Monday, August 16 2021 Aug 16, 2021 August 16, 2021 10:54 AM August 16, 2021 in News - Local

In an effort to get children under 18 vaccinated, the city of McAllen and Hidalgo County will raffle off an Xbox during a COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Thursday at the Boys & Girls Club of McAllen. 

The Pfizer vaccine clinic will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Roney Center Boys & Girls Club located at 4501 N. 34th St. in McAllen. 

Three hundred Pfizer vaccines will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. 

Anyone between the ages of 12-18 who receives a vaccine at the clinic will be entered into a raffle for an Xbox. The raffle will be held later Thursday evening and the winner does not need to be present. 

Pre-registration is not required. Registration will take place on-site and parents must be present with the child to fill out forms. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days