In effort to get kids vaccinated, McAllen vaccine clinic raffling off Xbox

In an effort to get children under 18 vaccinated, the city of McAllen and Hidalgo County will raffle off an Xbox during a COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Thursday at the Boys & Girls Club of McAllen.

The Pfizer vaccine clinic will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Roney Center Boys & Girls Club located at 4501 N. 34th St. in McAllen.

Three hundred Pfizer vaccines will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Anyone between the ages of 12-18 who receives a vaccine at the clinic will be entered into a raffle for an Xbox. The raffle will be held later Thursday evening and the winner does not need to be present.

Pre-registration is not required. Registration will take place on-site and parents must be present with the child to fill out forms.