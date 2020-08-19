In wake of Hurricane Hanna, consumer advocate offers tips on buying a used car

Some Rio Grande Valley residents are buying and selling flood-damaged cars after Hurricane Hanna, which could cause problems if the car isn't working correctly.

Dolores Salinas, the South Texas president for the Better Business Bureau, said the majority of these transactions are "as is" meaning the buyer takes full responsibility for the vehicle's condition.

"Many times you buy your problems if you don't check it out," Salinas said. "Some larger car dealers do offer warranties associated with buying a used car. Those are always — that's always usually a better way to buy a car if you're buying a used car."

