Incautan más de 1,400 libras de marihuana en camión procedente de México en el puente internacional de Pharr

Friday, June 28 2024

La oficina de aduanas y protección fronteriza informó la incautación de  más de 1.400 libras de supuesta marihuana.

La droga estaba escondida dentro de un camión con remolque procedente de México.

El  cargamento fue interceptado en el puente internacional de Pharr el pasado 17 de junio.

No ha transcendido la identidad del chófer del camión, y agentes especiales de seguridad nacional iniciaron una investigación criminal por este caso.

