Información sobre el proceso de registro de extranjeros
El abogado Carlos García nos explica sobre el proceso de registro de extranjeros, programa dirigido para quienes permanecen en los Estados Unidos sin documentación.
Número de contacto: (956) 603-2113.
Oficina del abogado: 208 W. Ferguson Avenue Unit# 2, Pharr.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
