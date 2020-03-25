Inmate at Dallas jail tests positive for coronavirus

Officials say an inmate at the Dallas County jail has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office says the inmate is no longer being housed at the jail. It is the first known case of the virus at the jail. For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. In Texas, 715 cases of COVID-19 have been reported, along with 11 deaths.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.