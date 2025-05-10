x

Inside look at the U.S. Navy pilot program

Saturday, May 10 2025

Some of the country's newest pilots are learning to land on an aircraft carrier.

Channel 5 News reporter Christian Von Preysing met with sailors from the Rio Grande Valley and South Texas on the USS George H.W. Bush.

Sailors explained the challenges and mental gain they face learning to land on an aircraft carrier for the first time.

Watch the video above for the full story.

