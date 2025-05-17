Intoxication suspected in deadly two-vehicle crash in McAllen
The McAllen Police Department is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that killed two individuals.
According to a news release, officers responded to the area near the intersection of Col. Rowe Boulevard and Nolana Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The crash involved a Chevrolet Silverado and a Nissan Altima.
The driver of the Altima, identified as 54-year-old Juan Carlos Perez, of McAllen, died as a result of the accident, according to the news release. A passenger in the Silverado also died in the crash. He was identified as 20-year-old Gianncarlo Corriabustos, of Pasadena, Texas.
The news release said the unidentified 40-year-old driver of the Silverado was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.
According to the news release, intoxication is suspected in the crash and criminal charges are to follow.
The crash remains under investigation.
