Investigation on Weslaco Walmart shooter continues

Two days after, business is back open at the Weslaco Walmart with some added security.

Ever since a photo of the incident inside the store came out, people have been asking questions about whether Sigala was a security guard. And if he was, whether it had anything to do with the Weslaco Walmart.

On Wednesday we were able to get in touch with two of Sigala's employers.

One of them, Magnum force security out of Mission, where he worked from June to August of last year.

One of the first things the owner Adrian Garcia said, was he had nothing bad to say about Sigala. He said the man was serious about his job. He also said Magnum force is no longer in business.

Right now we don't know why Sigala stopped working at Magnum force.

Another employer is Valley wide security out of Brownsville. That company's president, Jaime Ochoa, told us Sigala had worked there for two weeks. The company only gave us a written statement.

The statement does say Sigala was not scheduled to work this week, and was never assigned to work at any Walmarts.

