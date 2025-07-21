Investigation underway after 2-year-old Harlingen child found wandering the streets alone
An investigation is underway after a 2-year-old child was found wandering the streets alone on Monday, according to the Harlingen Police Department.
The child's mother was located and questioned by authorities after she called police, according to police spokesman Sgt. Larry Moore.
The child was found by a passerby in the area of Haine and Treasure Oaks drives. The child was turned over to Child Protective Services after an initial attempt to locate a parent was unsuccessful, Moore said.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
