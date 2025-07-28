Investigation underway after fire reported at Brownsville ISD football field
An investigation is underway after a fire was reported at the football field at Rivera Early College High School.
A banner along the fence of the field was lit on fire Sunday at around 10:20 p.m., according to the Brownsville Fire Department.
No injuries were reported at the field, located at 6955 Ruben M. Torres Blvd.
In a statement, the district said the swift response from the fire department "successfully contained and extinguished the fire, preventing any further damage."
The Brownsville ISD Police Department said they are looking for those responsible for the fire.
Those with any information are urged to call the Brownsville ISD Police Department at 956-408-0049.
