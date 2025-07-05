Investigation underway after minor injured at Texas Cook'Em Festival in Edinburg

The Edinburg Chamber of Commerce has confirmed a minor was injured during the Texas Cook'Em Festival on Friday.

According to a statement from the chamber, they are aware of the incident and are cooperating with city officials and the pyrotechnic company as a formal investigation is underway.

It is unconfirmed how the minor was injured, but the chamber of commerce said they received immediate medical attention.

Read the chamber's full statement below:

We are aware of an incident that occurred during the Texas Cook’em event last night involving a spectator. The safety and well-being of our attendees is our highest priority.

Emergency services responded promptly, and the individual involved received immediate medical attention. We are cooperating with city officials and the pyrotechnic company as a formal investigation is underway.

At this time, our thoughts are with the spectator and their loved ones.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.