Investigation underway after shots fired at a vehicle near Progreso Port of Entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is investigating after an officer with the agency fired their weapon at a vehicle Wednesday near the Progreso Port of Entry, according to CBP.

Officers fired their weapons at the vehicle shortly before noon, CBP said, adding that no injuries were reported.

The vehicle was suspected of smuggling narcotics, authorities say.

Investigators with the Homeland Security Investigations were also at the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.