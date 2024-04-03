Investigation underway following Weslaco building fire
Fire officials in Weslaco are investigating the cause of an overnight fire at a commercial building near Airport Drive and Pike Boulevard.
Weslaco firefighters responded to the fire at around 2 a.m. Wednesday. They were able to prevent the fire from spreading and no injuries were reported.
The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire.
More News
News Video
-
Weslaco fire officials look into cause of building fire
-
Senior Summit to offer health resources for elderly Valley residents
-
Mercedes high schoolers compete in fentanyl PSA competition
-
Medical Breakthrough: Using a less invasive procedure to detect brain cancer
-
Wednesday, April 3, 2024: Nice and breezy, temps in the 80s