Investigation underway following Weslaco building fire

4 hours 26 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, April 03 2024 Apr 3, 2024 April 03, 2024 2:50 PM April 03, 2024 in News - Local

Fire officials in Weslaco are investigating the cause of an overnight fire at a commercial building near Airport Drive and Pike Boulevard.

Weslaco firefighters responded to the fire at around 2 a.m. Wednesday. They were able to prevent the fire from spreading and no injuries were reported.

The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire.

