IRS provides tool for non-filers to register to receive virus relief payments

The Internal Revenue Service set up a non-filers tool which will help not only veterans and people who receive supplement security income, but also low-income individuals and the homeless can qualify.

The IRS Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here tool was created to help individuals with incomes of $12,200 or less and below $24,400 for married couples. Anyone claimed as a dependent is not eligible, according to the IRS website.

Married couples who qualify can receive a $2,400 payment while single people receive $1,200 and people with dependents under the age of 17 can get up to an additional $500 for each child.

The deadline to register is Tuesday, May 5.

For more information, visit the IRS website here.

