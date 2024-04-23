‘It’s a dangerous road:’ Witnesses describe deadly crash near Edinburg

Charred grass and a broken light post remain at the scene of a deadly crash east of Edinburg that killed two people and hospitalized two others.

The crash happened Tuesday just after 9:30 a.m. on south Alamo and Texas roads.

A news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety says the driver of a Ford Escape ran a stop sign and hit another car before slamming into a utility pole.

The Nissan Sentra that was hit sideswiped a third vehicle — a Cadillac SRX — before bursting into flames.

Sergio Delgado, 29, the driver of the Nissan Sentra, was “burnt beyond recognition” and pronounced dead at the scene, the release stated.

The passenger in the Ford Escape was also killed.

Two others who survived the crash were hospitalized, one of whom was released Tuesday evening.

The crash was caught on the surveillance camera of the nearby Padron Furniture business.

Store owner Esli Contreras said she and other witnesses ran outside to find the fiery scene.

“We did hear a loud bang,” Contreras said. “We have witnessed several crashes… and it's not the first time we have seen these kinds of accidents."

Contreras said she worries about her own family, and the lives of her customers.

“We have kids, and customers have kids… It’s a main street, you never know when an accident can happen here or a car can come flying,” Contreras said.

Omar Gonzalez, who witnessed the crash, lives in the area and said this stretch of road is busy.

“It’s a dangerous road,” Gonzalez said, “It’s a pretty popular road, and a lot of people are going fast around here."

Contreras said she hopes a traffic light will be placed in this area to prevent any more lives being lost.

“Some people may not even see [the stop sign] because there are no lights here, “Contreras said.

DPS will identify the second victim in the crash after their family is notified of the death.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Sergio Delgado that can be accessed online.

