Multi-vehicle collision leaves two people dead in Edinburg

The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified one of the two victims in the deadly four-vehicle crash in Edinburg.

The crash happened on FM 907 and Texas Road at around 9:43 a.m. on Tuesday.

DPS Sgt. Maria Hernandez said preliminary investigation revealed a Ford Escape, occupied by a female driver and male passenger, were traveling eastbound on Texas Road.

A Nissan Versa, occupied by 29-year-old Sergio Delgado, of Edinburg, was traveling southbound on FM 907 and a Cadillac SRX, occupied by a male driver, was traveling northbound on FM 907.

Hernandez said the driver of the Ford Escape ran a stop sign and collided with the Nissan. The Nissan then sideswiped the Cadillac and burst into flames. Delgado was burnt beyond recognition and pronounced dead at the scene

The Ford Escape veered off the road and struck a utility pole. The male passenger was ejected from the vehicle and struck a parked Ford Econoline van. The van was unoccupied at the time of the accident.

Hernandez said the driver of the Cadillac was transported to a local hospital.

The driver and the passenger of the Ford Escape were transported to a local hospital with major injuries. The passenger succumbed to his injuries and died at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Sergio Delgado that can be accessed online.