‘It’s harder for them to come’: McAllen respite center reporting decrease in number of migrants arriving

At one point, hundreds of migrants packed into the Catholic Charities Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen seeking shelter.

Now, according to the center’s executive director, large groups aren’t expected as the center is seeing up to 400 migrants coming through their doors on a daily basis.

“I don't see it growing too much, especially in the winter when the temperature drops. It’s harder for them to come.” Pimentel said. “All this year, numbers have been pretty steady. They are coming and they attempt to enter, but the United States sends them right back to Mexico, or to their country."

Pimentel said help on the other side of the border has improved. The governor of Tamaulipas asked his federal government for aid to provide care and assistance for migrant families. Pimentel says she recently met with the mayor of Reynosa to talk about ways to help migrants during this time.

“The mayor of Reynosa is also very open and cooperative to how he can work with us as far as the people who are trying to care,” Pimentel said. “Provide water, provide food, provide some kind of tent or shade from the sun.”

The center is currently looking to get blankets for the migrants arriving at the center, Pimentel added.