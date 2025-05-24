Jaime Cordova pitches complete game shoutout to lift Palmview to Game 1 win

The Palmview Lobos took down the Smithson Valley Rangers 7-0 in Game 1 on Friday night.

Palmview junior Jaime Cordova led the way for the team, pitching a complete game shutout and only allowing four hits on the night.

The Lobos held a slim 1-0 lead entering the top of the sixth, but put the game out of reach with a six-run inning to extend the lead. Cordova closed the game out on the mound and the Lobos secured the victory.

“My mindset this whole game was just go out there and be a dog,” Cordova said after the win. “Keep fighting until the outs were made… The job ain’t done yet. Come out here [tomorrow], battle the way we battled today, until the last outs are made.”

With the win, the Lobos hold a 1-0 series lead and can close out the series on Saturday. The first opportunity with be in Game 2 at 2:00 p.m. in Beeville. Game 3, if necessary, will be played shorty after the conclusion of Game 2.

Watch the video above for the full story.